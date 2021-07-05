Chuggs is ejected from the villa in Love Island 2021, as Rachel marries Brad.

Love Island may have only been on for a week, but there have been been many highs and lows, and now Chuggs Wallis has been booted from the island after Rachel Finni opted to pair up with Brad McClelland.

Rachel arrived in the resort unexpectedly on Friday, just as the first recoupling was taking place.

The upcoming episode on Monday will be packed with drama, from kisses to nights in the Hideaway and a shocking dumping.

As things heat up in the villa, two couples experience their first kisses on Love Island 2021.

Rachel had the option to choose who she wanted to partner up with and prevent them from eviction from the villa after Brad McClelland and Chuggs Wallis were left single.

In the 24-hours they had to save themselves, both guys worked as hard as they could.

Chuggs, on the other hand, made the mistake of revealing to Rachel before she entered the villa that his usual type was tiny and blonde.

Brad made it plain that Rachel was exactly his type on paper.

Rachel’s decision to marry Brad resulted in Chuggs being ejected from the villa.

Last week, Chloe Burrows made the surprising decision to date Hugo Hammond, but just as a friend.

Despite fans’ expectations that she would marry Brad, she did this to keep him out of the bottom two.