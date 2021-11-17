Christy Giles, who was she? A model was discovered dead on a Los Angeles sidewalk, allegedly drugged.

Christy Giles, a model, died after a night out with two other individuals in Los Angeles, but her family and friends suspect foul play.

A preliminary investigation by the LAPD uncovered a possible heroin overdose that resulted in death, according to Eyewitness News.

Her widower Jan Cilliers, on the other hand, has stated that neither his wife nor her friend Hilda Marcela Cabrales-Arzola, with whom she had partied, would have willingly taken heroin.

He claimed Giles’ body was dumped on the sidewalk outside the Southern California Hospital in Culver City, where she was declared dead on Saturday.

He also stated that there is video footage of her body being put on the street by two men wearing masks near the hospital.

He further said that the males were driving without license plates on their vehicles.

Two hours after Giles was left on the street, Cabrales-Arzola was taken to a Kaiser Permanente Hospital.

She is in critical condition right now.

While speaking to ABC7, Cilliers broke down in tears as he voiced his grief.

He stated, ” “It’s difficult to deal with the loss. People share these incredible films with her, and it simply restores her energy.

“I know I’ll never get another chance to see her, kiss her, or touch her, and it’s heartbreaking.”

Cilliers was in San Francisco this week to see his father, while his wife remained in Los Angeles.

He scoffs at the notion that Giles and Cabrales-Arzola would willingly accept heroin.

According to Cilliers: “Marcela’s toxicology result arrived, and it appears that heroin was found in her bloodstream.

“That is something neither of those girls would ever, ever undertake on their own volition.

Another acquaintance who went home early with Giles and Cabrales-Arzola stated the two girls met some men at a party in downtown LA and ended up in a west LA apartment complex.

Cilliers stated that he and his wife would share their location on a daily basis via their cell phones.

He said, ” “All of the messages she exchanged with everyone else that night were sent to me.

“At 5.30 p.m., she texted Marcela, the girl she was with, saying, ‘Let’s get out of here,’ along with the wide-eyed emoji.”

Cilliers has since created the “Justice for Christy” GoFundMe page.

The page delves deeper into the subject. This is a condensed version of the information.