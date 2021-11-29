Christmas sampling evenings with holiday food and gifts are being held at a popular Liverpool restaurant.

The traditional Christmas sampling sessions at Delifonseca Dockside are back this holiday season.

Customers can test different products before they buy them at the Liverpool deli’s Christmas tasting sessions.

Local suppliers will participate in transforming Delifonseca Dockside’s new restaurant area and award-winning foodhall into a Christmas paradise.

The deli’s in-house team of experts will be on hand to recommend their favorite gifts and provide information on all of the best quality vegetables available in Liverpool this Christmas.

One evening in November and one evening in December are dedicated to the event. Customers will be able to purchase gifts and put together Christmas hampers using “top-quality Delifonseca items.”

There will be some surprise vendors at the event, and guests will enjoy a 10% discount on any purchases made that night.

“Our tasting event is a terrific way to get up close and personal with a selection of suppliers, sample some of the finest of what we have to offer, and speak with our brilliant in-house team, who know these products well,” said Candice Fonseca, the company’s proprietor. We’ve done a number of these nights already, but owing to the pandemic last year, we had to put them on hold.

“It will be wonderful to bring the evening back onto our events calendar, and it will be a little different this year as it will also extend into our new eating area.” We wanted to provide customers the option of customizing their Christmas pre-order, which can include everything from turkey and cheese to sprouts, caviar, and spuds, as well as everything in between. It’s the ideal method to avoid lines – just show there and everything you need will be waiting for you.” The Delifonseca Christmas tasting sessions begin at 4 p.m. on Tuesday, November 30 and Tuesday, December 7.