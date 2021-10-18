Christmas pudding for dogs has been introduced by a supermarket.

Instead of snatching a piece of turkey or a stray pig in a blanket, dogs may now boost their Christmas Day eating game and truly immerse themselves in the holiday spirit, thanks to Ocado’s launch of a Christmas pudding for dogs.

The festive dessert, which has been there since the mid-nineteenth century, is already a crucial component of many people’s Christmas celebrations, but this year, for the first time, the entire family can partake.

Ocado has partnered with Laughing Dog Food to offer packs of six tiny puddings for £4.99. They’re baked in the oven and come with crispy biscuits to help keep your teeth clean. They’re also topped with yoghurt.

Christmas puddings aren’t the only holiday treat you can get for your dog this season. Dog food company Good Boy has introduced real-meat pigs in blankets for dogs. They’re available at Tesco, Sainsbury’s, and Amazon.

Luxury dog biscuit boxes, Pedigree Christmas stockings full of meat goodies, and even Christmas macarons are all available for £9.

The dog-friendly pudding is just one way canines can join in the holiday fun this year, with Lily’s Kitchen releasing a special Three Bird Roast dog chow and the supermarket selling three different varieties of dog advent calendars.