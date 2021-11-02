Christmas markets have been relocated and memory activities have been rescheduled due to the Lime Street mayhem.

Because to the shambles surrounding Liverpool’s Lime Street redevelopment, the city’s commemorative events and Christmas markets will be relocated this year.

Following the failure of the primary contractor on the project, the council’s significant redevelopment of the area surrounding Lime Street and St George’s Hall has been delayed and disrupted.

The council will now have to find a new contractor to finish the job, which is estimated to take until Spring 2022.

This implies that current roadworks will continue to interrupt the crucial gateway for months to come.

It also means that major events that are normally held in the area will be relocated.

This includes upcoming commemoration events as well as the city’s holiday markets.

The yearly remembrance service in Liverpool is one of the country’s largest, and it normally takes place at The Cenotaph on St George’s Plateau.

However, due to current roadworks in the region, the council has determined that the activities will not be held there this year.

Instead, the annual memory ceremony will be place at Liverpool’s Anglican Cathedral on Sunday, November 14.

Around 2,000 military people, veterans, and families of those who have died in recent conflicts, as well as civic dignitaries from across the metropolitan region, are expected to attend the event, which will be broadcast live on large screens on the cathedral grounds for members of the public to watch.

The ceremony will begin at 10.40 a.m., with a two-minute silence at 11 a.m., followed by a moving poppy drop both inside and outside the site.

The event will be followed by a brief military march down Hope Street.

Prior to that, on Armistice Day (Thursday 11 November), the Lord Mayor of Liverpool, Mary Rasmussen, and the Mayor of Liverpool, Joanne Anderson, will lay wreaths at the Cenotaph on the St George’s Hall plateau with other significant dignitaries and organizations.

On Sunday, November 14th, between 9 a.m. and 5 p.m., members of the public are encouraged to lay their wreaths.

The Lime Street mayhem has thrown a spanner in the works for more than just the commemorative ceremonies.

“Summary concludes” on Liverpool’s Christmas.