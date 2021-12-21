‘Christmas is taken care of!’ – The delight of a lottery winner’s mother on winning a large quantity of money.

Four neighbors received an early Christmas present after winning the People’s Postcode Lottery prize.

Their Manchester postcode was chosen as the winner, and three of them received £30,000 in cash, while a fourth received £60,000 for playing with two tickets.

Mum-of-four Julie Boswell, 31, was one of the lucky winners, and she was overjoyed when she received her £30,000 award. “I was really shocked!” she stated. It was incredible. We’ll take care of things since Christmas is approaching!” Julie told her companion, Zia, about her prize win, and the two had big plans for the money. “Zia is just about to launch his own double glazing manufacturing firm,” Julie explained, “so the money will surely come in helpful to help him get it fully operational.”

Julie is looking forward to spending time with her girlfriend, Zia, and their four children during the holidays.

“Having his own manufacturing company has long been his goal. He used to have to buy the frames and then fit them, but now he can create his own.” Julie, a stay-at-home mom, intends to use some of her windfall on a family vacation: “I think we all deserve a little vacation somewhere!” she says. “All I want is a simple family vacation.” “Just a night away from the kids would be good,” Julie joked when asked how else they might celebrate the news.

“We’ll make a reservation at a great restaurant and share a dinner.”

Judie McCourt, a People’s Postcode Lottery representative, presented Julie with her prize check and congratulated all of the winners. “What a wonderful way to end the week!” she exclaimed. I’m ecstatic for Julie and our other Manchester winners; I’m sure they’re all overjoyed right now.

“I hope they all have a good time with their prizes and treat themselves to something nice with the money!”

Every day in October, one postcode will be named as the winner of a £30,000 reward. For each ticket they hold, all players in the postcode will win £30,000.

Every day in October, one postcode will be named as the winner of a £30,000 reward. For each ticket they hold, all players in the postcode will win £30,000.