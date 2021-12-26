Christmas fugitives: A gun courier was apprehended while pausing for a steak pie.

The Washington Newsday’s annual Festive Fugitives campaign returns this Christmas, profiling some of Merseyside’s most sought criminals.

The focus of today’s appeal is on the search for George Doyle, who is on the run after being recalled to prison.

Doyle allegedly broke the terms of his release after completing part of a sentence for a gun offense, according to Merseyside Police.

Police are on the lookout for burglars they want to put behind prison for the holidays.

Doyle was discovered with a loaded gun after stopping to buy a steak pie on his way to pay off his drug debt.

He was spotted by police at The Withens stores in Stockbridge Village in November 2016, when he was 22 years old, after going between Sayers and Ladbrokes bookmakers.

Officers checked him and discovered a Smith & Wesson pistol with six ammunition in a “man bag” he was carrying.