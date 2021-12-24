Christmas Day buses are free, as are motorway chases and Mersey tunnel trips for sex offenders.

This year, buses will run on Christmas Day, with customized services covering the routes to most of the city’s hospitals.

Bus services, like railways, are not generally available on Christmas Day, but Merseytravel is providing a variety of free services to make it simpler for people to spend time with their loved ones and family.

The free buses will only run on a restricted number of routes within the region.

The first buses leave at 12 p.m. and return around 6 p.m.

A banned driver was apprehended with a terrifying arsenal of weapons in his car after leading police on a chase onto the highway.

Officers were dispatched to Newquay Close in Brookvale, Runcorn, at around 7.30 p.m. on Sunday, July 18, following claims that Ashley Wright, 38, threatened a woman and her family with a firearm before fleeing in a blue Audi A3.

“Wright is definitely a dangerous guy, and I appreciate the punishment that has been handed out,” said Inspector Anton Sullivan of the Cheshire Police Roads and Crime Unit.

“Not only did he threaten a vulnerable woman and her family, but he also led officers on a perilous chase, oblivious to anyone in his path.”

After making 40 journeys to Liverpool to see a woman, a child sex offender ended up in court.

Calum Teeson, who was convicted of possessing indecent photographs of children, made up to 40 visits to the city to stay with a friend through the Mersey tunnel.

Teeson was sentenced to an eight-month prison sentence in August, with a two-year suspension, for creating obscene photos of children, according to North Wales Live.

However, detectives checked with Mersey Tunnel personnel and discovered that between August and November 2021, he visited Liverpool 30 to 40 times.