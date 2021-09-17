Christmas concerts with star guests have been announced by Bongo’s Bingo.

The Christmas line-up for Bongo’s Bingo in Liverpool has been announced.

The popular festival will feature 20 performances, beginning November 19 and ending December 31.

Alternative Bingo events have been extremely popular in recent years, and can now be found on a regular basis at Content in Liverpool’s Baltic Triangle.

Dates, how to acquire tickets from Ticketmaster, SeeTickets, and more for Ed Sheeran’s UK tour in 2022

Bongo’s Bingo will hold ‘Bongo’s Bingo Presents: The Winner Takes It All’ this year, which will feature an ABBA-inspired entertainment.

The events promise a festive atmosphere, plenty of opportunity to sing along, and Christmas goodies to be won.

Simon Webbe and Lee Ryan from boyband Blue, as well as members of Boyzlife, have been named as special guests for the festive events.

“Christmas is my favorite time of the year, and to be announcing a run of 20 events with Simon and Lee from Blue and the Boyzlife boys is really something special,” said Jonny Bongo, co-founder of Bongo’s Bingo.

“We’re doing our best to make these events the best they can be, with all of the normal Bongo’s Bingo antics and a big fat dollop of Xmas love from us.”

November 19, 20, 24, 26, 27, and December 1, 3, 4, 8, 10, 11, 22, 23, 27, 28, 30, and 31 are the dates for Simon Webbe and Lee Ryan’s guest appearances.

On December 15, 17, and 18, Boyzlife will perform at Bongo’s Bingo.

Content, Cain’s Brewery Village, Stanhope St, L8 5XJ hosts Bongo’s Bingo. The festivities begin at 6 p.m., with the first game beginning at 8 p.m.

On Saturday, September 18, tickets for Bongo’s Bingo will go on sale. Click here for more details.