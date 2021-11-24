Christmas cheer is brought by Cricut Black Friday discounts.

For years, I’ve been a secret crafter, albeit one who doesn’t always finish what she starts.

I adore the thought of spending time making something from scratch with my own two hands, but I don’t always have the time or patience to do it.

Let me put it this way: for the past 15 years, I’ve been knitting the same scarf.

However, under lockdown, I recently renewed my love for creating, which I found to be quite therapeutic.

So when I was asked to evaluate the Cricut Joy, I was ecstatic and curious because I’d been wanting to try it out for about a year.

I had great hopes for it because it was described as “your DIY best buddy,” and I wasn’t disappointed.

The machine is so versatile that you can make everything from personalised Christmas ornaments, crackers, and stockings to apparel, bags, labels, and decals for homeware such as bottles and mugs.

The Cricut Joy comes with a blade, but it’s simple to remove and replace with a pen for writing projects like pantry labels. It also comes with a conventional mat that you’ll need to cut out designs, but if you purchase ‘Smart’ products, you won’t need one.

To get started, you’ll need on register your machine with Cricut online and either download the software to your laptop, tablet, or phone. In your ‘Design Space,’ you can customize a variety of free projects and designs. You can also work with your own designs by importing them into the software.

If you upgrade to Cricut Access (£7.49 per month or £71.88 for a year), you’ll get unrestricted access to more than 200,000 images, 700 fonts, thousands of ready-to-make projects, and infinite collections.

If you plan on doing a lot of crafting, it’s certainly worth it, but if you pay monthly and don’t use your membership, you can easily cancel and still have access to over 1,000 photos and 250+ projects.

Cricut offers both free and paid online seminars, and it was here that I learned how to make my own Christmas cracker and create a. “The summary has come to an end.”