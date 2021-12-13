Christmas, Boxing Day, and New Year rail travel in the United Kingdom.

With Christmas only a few weeks away, Britons will be making their way across the country to see friends and family.

While remaining mindful of Covid, some may be forced to take public transportation to get from point A to point B.

However, passengers are advised to double-check their travel plans ahead of time because trains will be affected throughout the holidays.

2Chill, our sister site, has compiled a list of trains that will be running over the Christmas and New Year holidays.

If you’re taking public transportation this holiday season, remember to wear a mask to protect yourself and others around you.

The Train Service

Train service will continue as usual, but it is possible that it will end a little earlier on December 24.

There will be no train service available.

There will be no train service on Boxing Day, except for a few airport transfer trips.

Train service will continue as usual, but it is possible that it will end a little earlier on December 31.

Train service continues as usual, however it may begin a little later than usual on January 1st.

Wales’ transportation

Trains will run, but there will be some changes due to overnight engineering work.

There are no train services available.

There are no train services available.

Trains will run, but there will be some changes due to overnight engineering work.

Services in the north

Due to engineering work, normal service may be disrupted late at night.

Details will be released as soon as they become available.

There will be no service.

There will be no trains running across the network; however, there will be a restricted service between Liverpool Lime Street and St Helens Central.

Some early-morning trains will not run or will depart from a different station than normal.

Routes will be impacted due to engineering work in the Leeds area.

London Railways of the North Eastern Trains will run as usual, with the following exceptions: There will be no trains. East Midlands Railway is a railway in the East Midlands region of Service as usual On Christmas Eve, services will end significantly earlier than usual, with only a few trains running after 9 p.m. There will be no trains running. There will be no trains running. Regional trains will run as usual, however just three trains per hour will travel to and from London. There will be a reduced Sunday strike timetable, with only two trains per hour running to and from London. “The summary has come to an end.”