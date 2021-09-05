Christmas attractions at Alton Towers include Santa’s Sleepover and a beautiful new light path.

This Christmas, Alton Towers is encouraging families to visit the theme park for a Santa’s Sleepover.

The park, which is about a 90-minute drive from Liverpool, is planning a number of special activities to commemorate the holiday season.

Alton Towers will be converted into a winter retreat with glittering lights, festive entertainment, and seasonal delicacies from November 27 to December 23.

A Santa’s Sleepover package includes an overnight stay in one of the themed hotels, a visit to Santa’s Grotto to meet the big man himself, day admission to the theme park, and much more. Tickets start at £85 per person and can be purchased here.

They’ll also have access to Alton Towers’ annual Christmas market, which features over 60 stalls selling one-of-a-kind crafts, holiday foods, and mulled drinks.

Alton Towers has teamed up with Lightopia to present the UK’s largest light and lantern festival this year. With breathtaking displays, a magnificent water show, and color transformations, the theme of ‘Sense of the Seasons’ will take guests on a trip through the four seasons.

Alton Towers is going to open for day tourists who wish to enjoy the Christmas festivities for the first time, with specially selected rides like as CBeebies Land and Gangtsa Granny: The Ride. During their day visit, families can also wander through the stunning Alton Towers Gardens Lights Walk: Twinkling Stars.

“Christmas was cancelled for so many people last year,” said Chris Carter, events and entertainments director at Alton Towers Resort. “This year, we’re dropping the C word early because we want to make Christmas bigger and better than ever!

“For the first time, we’re opening the resort to day customers for our amazing Lightopia and Towers Christmas Market, which includes select rides and attractions. Santa’s Sleepover, our immensely popular overnight seasonal retreat, will also be returning. Christmas is about bringing people together, which will be more poignant than ever this year, and something we want to capitalize on here at the resort.

