Christmas and New Year’s rubbish collection dates in Sefton.

As gifts are opened in homes throughout Merseyside and families gather to enjoy Christmas, this is a time of year when more garbage is generated than usual.

It’s also a time of year when garbage collections are liable to change, with the festive season and public holidays causing waste collection schedules to be disrupted.

Sefton Council has released the following information about rubbish collection dates throughout the Christmas and New Year period – and it’s good news for many residents in the borough, since there are minimal changes to collections.

Police are looking for the face of a guy after a loving father was stabbed to death in West Derby.

The “great majority” of recycling and household rubbish bin collections will go place on their regular days this year, according to the Sefton Council website.

On the Sefton Council website, residents can verify their street’s collection dates and report any missed collections.

While most home rubbish will be collected as usual, bulky waste collection will be suspended beginning tomorrow, Wednesday, December 23, and continuing until January 4.

Those who have clinical garbage collected will also have their service suspended over the holidays, with the last collection date on December 24 and the service resuming on January 3, 2022.

Household garbage and recycling centers in Bootle, Maghull, Southport, and Formby will be open for the majority of the Christmas season, with winter hours of 8am to 5pm.

The centers will be closed for only three days over the holidays – Christmas Day, Boxing Day, and New Year’s Day – but will be open during regular business hours outside of those times, allowing residents across the borough to dispose of any unwanted Christmas rubbish.