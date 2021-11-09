Christmas and New Year’s Eve spoilers include Curtis’ true identity being revealed and Tyrone and Fiz reuniting.

The Christmas and New Year scenes on Coronation Street are promised to be intense, with major secrets being revealed.

Everyone is looking forward to a festive wedding, but as Emma prepares to marry her dream man, she realizes Curtis is not who he appears to be.

Will Emma be able to forgive the unforgivable, or will Curtis be leaving Coronation Street without saying “I do?” Emma has her heart set on a lavish white wedding; will she be able to forgive the unforgivable, or will Curtis be leaving Coronation Street without saying “I do?”

Dawn and Liam’s lives are in peril in Emmerdale spoilers for Christmas and New Year.

Abi, who is still trying to come to terms with the murder of her son Seb, focuses her rage on Kelly.

Kelly begins her own decline as she pledges to drive her off the street.

Kevin is adamant about pulling his new bride back from the edge. Can Kevin and Jack help Abi find a way out of her pain with a little aid from the afterlife? Meanwhile, Nina is beset with sadness in the aftermath of Seb’s death.

When Roy isn’t around, Asha is at her side, and their relationship blossoms once more.

Carla comes in and offers Nina the gift she so desperately needs as she battles to deal with her mounting anxiety levels.

Tyrone’s Christmas will be lonely this year, as Fiz makes arrangements with Phill and the daughters.

Fiz, however, takes pity on her ex and invites him to spend Christmas with them, despite his adultery.

Tyrone gets caught up in the moment and makes a pass at Fiz while they drink and have a good time. Is this the time they rejoin, or did Tyrone make a huge mistake with his kiss? Sarah and Adam plan to host a large Christmas dinner to bring their feuding families together.

Will we see goodwill to all men as the Platts and Barlows settle down to their turkey, or is there too much water under the bridge for a game of happy families?

Jenny, over at the Rovers, is finding it difficult to celebrate following Johnny’s death.

Daisy makes a play for Daniel, while Nick hopes to get son Sam to open up in the aftermath of Natasha’s death, and George prepares a unique gift. “The summary has come to an end.”