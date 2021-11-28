Christmas 2021 Elf on the Shelf ideas and tricks

It’s time to dust off your Elf on the Shelf and start thinking about where you’ll put your naughty little visitor for Christmas to surprise the kids.

Every year, starting on December 1, the elves’ mission is to keep a watch on the kids during the holiday season so they may report back to Santa and let him know who has been kind and who has not.

Adults, on the other hand, may find it difficult to come up with fresh methods to hide or exhibit their elf each day throughout December, especially if they enjoy being creative.

For 2021, the best Christmas events in and around Liverpool are listed here.

If you’re at a loss on what to do with your elves until Christmas, hopefully this collection of ingenious ways to hide or display them will bring some much-needed inspiration.

View gallery of Elf on the Shelf ideas for Christmas 2021