Christine McGuinness tells Paddy on Loose Women that she was aware of her illness before it was diagnosed.

On today’s edition of Loose Women, Christine McGuinness discussed her autism diagnosis.

In an exclusive excerpt from her new book, Christine McGuinness: A Beautiful Nightmare, the 33-year-old said that she was “confirmed as autistic” in August.

Because her three children, Felicity, Leo, and Penelope, have all been diagnosed with autism, the former Miss Liverpool has been a vocal advocate for autism awareness.

Her and her husband, Paddy McGuinness, questioned whether there was a genetic relationship in her first TV interview on the subject.

“There were a lot of similarities,” she added.