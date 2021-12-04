Christine McGuinness, star of Our Family and Autism, talks about her childhood, profession, and family life.

Christine McGuinness is best known as the wife of Paddy McGuinness, a comedian and Top Gear broadcaster.

She has, nevertheless, had a successful career as a model and TV personality.

The mother of three claimed she had been referred to as “Paddy’s wife” for more than a decade, but there was plenty about her journey that the general public was unaware of.

This prompted the publication of her new book, A Beautiful Nightmare, in which she exposes some of these “untold stories,” including her traumatic background and current autism diagnosis.

Everything you need to know about Christine, her work, and her personal life is right here.

Christine Martin grew up in a council estate in Halewood after being born in Blackpool.

Rape, sex abuse, anorexia, bullying, and poverty plagued the 33-year-youth, old’s she recently revealed.

Christine tells how, from the age of nine to thirteen, she was sexually molested by a family member who forced her to watch sexual movies and tapes of people being slaughtered.

Christine had turned to alcohol by the age of 13 to cope with the pain of constant bullying from girls who were jealous of her success with boys and because she had competed in beauty pageants.

Christine also describes how a schoolboy assaulted her at a house party when she was 13 in the book.

“It happened at a house party, and I’d been drinking as usual,” she explained. I crawled into bed in a drunken daze. Against my will, a boy from school came in and had sex with me.

“I recall saying ‘no’ and attempting to push him away. I put a lot of guilt on myself. I know it wasn’t my fault as an adult, but I believe it would not have happened if I hadn’t been intoxicated.

“But, thank God, I’m fine.” It’s why I’m so protective of my kids, especially the girls.

“I strive to draw strength from any form of adversity.” However, there was no disputing that it was a disaster. I’ve only told a few individuals about what happened that night to this day.” Christine got her start in the modeling profession when she was a teenager. “The summary has come to an end.”