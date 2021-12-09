Christine McGuinness shows off all the outfits she can’t wear because of her autism diagnosis.

Christine McGuinness has revealed all of the things she is unable to wear as a result of her autism diagnosis.

At the age of 33, the former Miss Liverpool revealed that she had been diagnosed with autism.

Because all three of her children, Felicity, Leo, and Penelope, have been diagnosed with autism, the mother-of-three was already a well-known advocate for autism awareness.

The ‘car crash’ Good Morning Britain interview with Sajid Javid has stunned viewers.

Christine described her own diagnosis as “a relief,” adding that when she told her husband Paddy about it, he assumed she was autistic.

The 33-year-old has now spoken out about how her disease impacts her ability to dress, describing autumn and winter clothing as her “worst nightmare.”

Instagram

“Clothes and sensory difficulties #TactileDefensiveness,” Christine wrote on Instagram.

“I don’t think many of you are going to get this, but here I am!” Please let me know if this is also you.

“These photographs were taken at a recent photo session with @ok mag, and the outfits were autumn/winter” (my worst nightmare).

“I wouldn’t want to wear these all day, even though I know they’re gorgeous.”

“I started modelling in my teens, so I’m used to having to put on clothes that I don’t necessarily like for picture sessions.”

“I can’t stand woolly jumpers on my skin, collars, huge buttons, and certain textiles bother me to no end!” Tights.. I just can’t do it, and I’m not a fan of polo necks. Noooo!” “High necks are one of my biggest pet peeves, and I’m even uncomfortable when other people wear them,” Christine continued. Sorry if this offends anyone who enjoys wearing a polo neck.

“I’m not talking about the fashion or the style at all (to be honest, I don’t know much about fashion), but rather the feel and texture of the clothes.”

Everything has to be simple and soft for me.

“I’ve always cut labels off my clothes, and I do the same for my kids because they itch.”

“I’m the girl who can’t tell you where she got her dress.”

“Thank you to @ellisransonx for styling this shoot.” I know I’m picky, but I love how we laugh our way through it and how you push my bounds! We’ve got patterns, too!” In a special interview. “The summary has come to an end.”