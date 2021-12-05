Christine McGuinness reveals her ‘odd’ Christmas Day preparations with her family.

Christine McGuinness has announced her plans for Christmas Day, which she will spend with her family.

The mother of three has discussed how her children’s sensory difficulties and dietary aversions affect the family’s holiday celebrations.

“My children [with autism]are the same [as me], they don’t enjoy noisy, bustling situations and there are a lot of foods they won’t eat either,” Christine, who was just diagnosed with autism, told The Washington Newsday.

Adult signs of autism as Christine McGuinness accepts her diagnosis

The 33-year-old is best known for being the wife of Paddy McGuinness, the host of Top Gear and Question of Sport.

Penelope, Felicity, and Leo are her three children with Paddy.

The family intends to spend Christmas at home, in peace and simplicity.

Instagram

“It’ll just be the five of us,” Christine explained. “The kids won’t be having a Christmas dinner since they won’t eat it, so there’s no purpose.”

Christine uploaded a snapshot of the children’s Christmas Day lunch, which consisted of fish fingers and chips, last Christmas.

“Autism doesn’t stop for Christmas day!” she captioned the photo on Instagram. They enjoy what they like, and I want my kids to eat, so I pick and choose my battles, and today is not one of them!” Food aversion is very common in people with autism, for those who don’t understand.

“This isn’t a case of slacker parenting or fussy kids; it’s a case of sensory difficulties caused by their condition, which limits what our kids can eat.” I’m glad they’re steadily experimenting with new textures.

“I’m just glad they eat because they’ve been known to refuse food.”

Christine has also stated that their Christmas tree is quite simple, and that each of the children would receive only a modest pile of gifts since “less is more” and she does not want to overburden them.

Christine, a former Miss Liverpool, recently published her first book, A Beautiful Nightmare.

“I had to put everything in the book, I had to be honest, but that was the past,” she remarked ahead of its release. This is a measure of how far I’ve progressed.

“I consider myself extremely fortunate to have my children and grandchildren.”

“The summary comes to an end.”