Christine McGuinness returns to Liverpool for one reason.

Christine McGuinness has shared what keeps her returning to her hometown of Liverpool.

The mother of three currently lives in an opulent Cheshire estate with her family, but she will return to Halewood for red carpet events.

“I always come back to Liverpool whenever I need a great dress,” Christine of The Real Housewives of Cheshire told The Washington Newsday.

“It seems crazy to say it, but if I ever have a big event and require a fantastic outfit, I go back to a boutique ten minutes from where I grew up,” she says.

Christine, who is married to Take Me Out comedian Paddy McGuinness, said Cinders Party Dress in Hale Village is where she buys many of her glitzy gowns.

Christine released a brief video of herself in a lilac ball gown on Instagram earlier this year.

Instagram

The former Miss Liverpool can be seen swinging in a garden chair in the video.

“I still feel like the luckiest girl in the world every time I visit @cinders party dress,” she captioned the photo.

“I grew up 10 minutes from this shop in Halewood, and as a little girl, I dreamed of wearing clothes like this!”

Everyone is made to feel unique by @cinders party dress.”

Christine expressed her fear and enthusiasm ahead of the release of her book autobiography, A Beautiful Nightmare, to The Washington Newsday earlier this week.

Christine claims that the book shows “everything.”

“I had to put everything in the book, I had to be honest,” she explained, “but that was in the past.” This is a measure of how far I’ve progressed.

“I consider myself quite fortunate to have my children, who have a mother and father, and now I’ve been given the opportunity to write this book.”

“It’s a little bit of a pinch me situation.”