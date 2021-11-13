Christine McGuinness recounts that rape, abuse, and anorexia plagued her upbringing.

Christine McGuinness, a model and TV personality, has opened up about her traumatic childhood, which included sex abuse, rape, alcohol, anorexia, bullying, and poverty.

For the first time, the mother of three spoke out about her years of pain and how she had disturbing visions of her past.

The 33-year-old former Miss Liverpool is a reality TV celebrity and the wife of Paddy, the host of Top Gear and Question of Sport.

Only her closest friends and family are aware of her traumatic childhood.

She admits she was 13 when she was diagnosed with cancer in exclusive excerpts from her book A Beautiful Nightmare.