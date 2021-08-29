Christine McGuinness looks stunning on the red carpet in a Hale store gown.

Christine McGuinness looked stunning in a dress from a local boutique on the red carpet this weekend.

Mum-of-three Christine donned the glistening floor-length gown to the British LGBT Awards in London, and fans thought she looked “beautiful.”

Silver jewelry and gleaming high heels were worn with the fishtail gown, which featured feathery shoulders and sheer panel design.

After such a “great evening,” the 33-year-old stated she “wore a smile” all night.

Christine captioned a photo of herself on the red carpet with, “I wore that smile all night @britishlgbtawards.” THANK YOU SO MUCH FOR INVITING ME.

“I had such a fantastic evening with beautiful people… touch me.”

More than 7,200 people liked the post, and hundreds more individuals raced to complement Christine on her appearance.

“Dear god woman, you fill up every room with that smile,” commented user Fayemariedillon.

“You look radiant,” Sarahlou976 said.

“Christine, you look amazing,” Beattiebearz exclaimed.

“Incredible brilliant beauty,” said another, runfun1234.

The model appeared in another Cinders Party Dress for Instagram earlier this week, claiming she feels like “the happiest girl in the world.”

” Every time I visit @cinders party dress, I still feel like the luckiest girl in the world,” she said. I grew up 10 minutes away from this boutique in Halewood, and as a little girl, I fantasized about donning clothes like these one day!

“Everyone is made to feel special by @cinders party dress.”