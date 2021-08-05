Christine McGuinness is “scared” and says she will require assistance in caring for her children.

Christine McGuinness has conceded that she will need help in the future to care for her children, despite the fact that the prospect “frightens” her.

Christine, 33, is the mother of eight-year-old twins Leo and Penelope, as well as five-year-old Felicity.

All of the children have autism, and Christine and her Top Gear broadcaster husband Paddy have been outspoken about the disease since the children were diagnosed.

After a quarrel over her children, Christine McGuinness felt “intimidated.”

Christine, one of the Real Housewives of Cheshire, went on This Morning today to discuss a new ITV series about hidden impairments and how her family dealt with the illness.

Christine’s parenting abilities were lauded by Eamonn Holmes and Ruth Langsford, with Eamonn inquiring as to how she did it and why she didn’t seek help.

Christine explained, “I’ve always wanted to be a mother; my mother was a single mother with three children, and I figured if she could do it, so can I.”

“All I ever wanted was to be a mother, and I am a mother.”

“We’re going to have to get help at some time, especially once I start working more.

“However, the thought of someone else caring for my children makes me nervous.”

“It would certainly shock them as well,” Eamonn added.

Christine stated that she and Paddy believe there is a hereditary relationship between the children’s autism and that it is something they are looking into for a future BBC documentary.

When Ruth inquired on the children’s progress, Christine responded, “They’re doing amazing, I’m very proud of them; they’ve been through a lot in the last year, but they’ve just gotten Grade A’s after missing almost a year of school.”

The children were unaware that they were autistic and didn’t feel “any different,” according to Christine.

“I don’t want it to be a shocking revelation; they should be embraced for who they are,” she said.