Christine McGuinness is ‘proud’ as she shares a major family milestone just before the holidays.

Christine McGuinness was overjoyed as she proudly displayed her new Christmas tree.

Paddy McGuinness and the former Miss Liverpool have three autistic children, and she has previously spoken out about how holiday decorations can cause “sensory overload” for those with the condition.

Christine was diagnosed with autism early this year, and the family disclosed last month that they planned to decorate the tree until at least Boxing Day.

Today, the McGuinnesses achieved a major milestone when she displayed a gorgeous light blue and silver tree.

Christine was raving on Instagram as she explained how Felicity, Leo, and Penelope overcome their fears to joyfully decorate the tree.

“There is nowhere else I’d rather be,” she remarked. Patience is the key to making progress.

“We’ve had a barren tree for nearly a week, and the kids are finally ready to decorate it; they all seem to like it.”

Instagram

“Christmas can be extremely overwhelming for our children, and too many changes at home might be stressful for them,” Christine continued.

“Decorations, lights, music, and all the chatter about Santa and presents can make us feel overstimulated, eager, and worried, and it can be difficult to strike the perfect balance for our family to enjoy Christmas.”

“I couldn’t be more proud.” “It may not seem like a huge deal to most, but for us, the children enthusiastically decorating the tree represents progress!”

Following the achievement, fans crowded the comments section to congratulate Christine and her family.

“Beautiful gorgeous beautiful children, and you’re a perfect Mother,” Marilyn added.

“Wishing you and your family a beautiful and quiet Christmas,” Ros continued.

“Arr that makes my heart sing,” Diane said.

“Looks fantastic, well done guys,” Lesa commented.