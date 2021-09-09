Christine McGuinness is overjoyed as her daughter demonstrates that she is a true Scouser.

Christine McGuinness was overjoyed when her kid began to speak with a Liverpool accent.

Felicity’s 5th birthday celebrations were documented by the mother of three and shared with her 566k Instagram followers.

The Halewood woman shared charming footage of her children playing in the garden while dressed in the new Liverpool F.C home uniform.

“My little miss Felicity is 5 today,” she captioned the photos. She’s a flurry of fun, a bundle of energy, and she keeps me on my toes like no other.

“Felicity is maturing into a sweet young lady with immaculate manners and a big heart.”

Christine and Paddy McGuinness’ youngest daughter received a magnificent cake in the style of a Disney castle, and the mother thought she heard the beginnings of a Liverpool accent in one of the clips of her playing with her gifts.

“Swipe to hear her little voice reading @littleowlslearning_,” she wrote.

I’m sure there’s a scouser in there!”

Christine and Paddy are also the parents of 8-year-old twins Leo and Penelope, and fans wished Felicity a happy 5th birthday in the comments section.

“Appy birfday!” exclaimed comedian Leigh Francis, quoting Keith Lemon.

Peter Andre, a singer, used a heart emoji in his post.

“Awww happy birthday Felicity xx,” said broadcaster Steph McGovern.

Other Liverpool fans agreed with the Liverpool mother that a scouse twang was developing.

“There’s a small scouser when she speaks purple,” one user said.

“Ahh happy birthday to your little girl Felicity,” said another. Yes, I’m a bit of a scouser.”

“Oh, so cute,” said a third. Felicity, have a wonderful birthday!! And there’s definitely a scouser in there, mummy!!”

“I certainly hear some scouse twang,” said a fourth. She’s incredibly attractive.”