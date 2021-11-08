Christine McGuinness goes all out for charity in the Real Full Monty.

This Christmas, The Real Full Monty returns with a fresh cast of courageous celebrities ready to take the renowned Full Monty strip to new heights.

The jittery new recruits will put their bodies on the line to raise cancer awareness and bring old-school glamor and glamour to the all-new supersized strip.

This year’s class of 2021 will include EastEnders actress Laila Morse, professional dancers James and Ola Jordan, and husband and wife James and Ola Jordan.

After dancing with RoseBlue singer Duncan James, model Christine McGuiness, Olympian Colin Jackson, musical theatre and Loose Women star Brenda Edwards, TV presenter Martin Roberts, and Love Island favorites Teddy Soares and Demi Jones, Strictly fans see a ‘shift’ in Giovanni.

They all share personal accounts of how cancer has affected their lives or the lives of those close to them.

Ashley Banjo, a presenter, choreographer, and coach, will be there to encourage the nervous celebs as they take on an entirely new twist in front of an audience in Blackpool, with the goal of reminding people that having their intimate parts checked can save their lives.

“This year, we’re presenting our message with a bang by adding a massive dose of sequins, sparkles, sambas, and salsas to the strip,” said ITV Factual Commissioner Kate Teckman.

“There will also be special guest appearances and amazing solos, so grab your mirror balls — this is the most ambitious Full Monty yet!”