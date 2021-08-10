Christine McGuinness discusses her “whole nightmare.”

Christine McGuinness has admitted that certain aspects of her life have been a “total disaster” as she prepares to release a new book.

Christine of the Real Housewives of Cheshire announced on Instagram that she will release a book called “A Beautiful Nightmare” in November.

When asked about the contents of the book, Christine stated that there would be many “untold stories” that many people are unaware of.

Mum-of-three Christine claimed that she had been referred to as “Paddy’s wife” for almost a decade, but that the public was unaware of much of her journey.

“Writing a book is not something I ever imagined to happen to me – it’s a true pinch me moment,” she remarked.

“My husband has been in the public spotlight for nearly 20 years, and I’ve been referred to as Paddy’s wife for over a decade.

“It’s only recently that people have recognized me as Christine, but I’ve been Christine for 33 years, so there’s a lot of my life that people are unaware of.

“Most people know that I have three amazing children who are all autistic, so I suppose my experience of parenthood has been a little different than a lot of other parents’, but it’s been a really positive inspiring journey with some challenges along the way, and I feel like that’s how my whole life has been.

“The title of the book is ‘A Magnificent Nightmare,’ since there have been times in life that have been both a nightmare and a beautiful experience.

“I hope this story inspires people, and I want them to believe that it doesn’t matter where you come from or what occurs in life,” says the author. Anything is possible with love and support. You can place your order right now… My bio has a link.”

Christine’s fans were quick to congratulate her on her good news.

“Congratulations!” said Gemma Atkinson.

“Well done Christine, gorgeous, strong, and scouse,” Paulineronan commented.

“You are one incredible lady,” sunited5 remarked. “I am looking forward to purchasing the book.”

“Omg congratulations so proud,” the brunette life of me remarked.

