Christine McGuinness cries uncontrollably as she learns of her son’s autism diagnosis.

Christine McGuinness has stated that she has been diagnosed with Autism Spectrum Disorder (ASD).

Because her three children, Felicity, Leo, and Penelope, have all been diagnosed with autism, the former Miss Liverpool has been a vocal advocate for autism awareness.

In an exclusive excerpt from her new book, Christine McGuinness: A Beautiful Nightmare, the 33-year-old revealed she has also been “confirmed as autistic,” according to Mirror Online.

“I’ve been diagnosed as autism,” she remarked. It’s funny, but I’ve observed subtle signs throughout my life that I’m autistic, and that I’m more like my children than I ever anticipated.