Christine McGuinness beams with pride as her kids try their hand at Christmas supper.

Christine McGuinness expressed her delight as her three autistic children sampled Christmas supper.

The 33-year-old has previously expressed how stressful the holiday season can be for her twins Penelope and Leo, as well as her daughter Felicity.

Because of their food aversion, the kids had an alternative Christmas meal last year.

They were fed fish fingers and chips by Christine.

“For anyone who may not understand this, food aversion can be extremely prevalent for persons with autism,” she said at the time. This isn’t a case of slacker parenting or fussy kids; it’s a case of sensory difficulties caused by their condition, which limits what our kids can eat.” Christine, on the other hand, expressed her delight at her children’s improvement this Christmas.

“I hope you all had a fantastic Christmas,” Christine wrote on Instagram. “We had a fairly tranquil day!”

Leo took a deep breath and opened his mouth.