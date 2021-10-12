Christina Nance: Who Is She? After a woman’s body was discovered in a police van, her family demanded answers.

Christina Nance, 29, was found dead inside a police van parked outside the Huntsville Police Department’s headquarters in Alabama. Her family is demanding answers.

According to local media, Nance’s body was discovered outside the Huntsville Public Safety Complex at roughly 9.15 a.m. on Thursday. Authorities claimed an officer walking to a police car discovered her dead in an old, unused police van parked outside the premises.

According to AL.com, an initial investigation by the Madison County Coroner’s Office revealed no visible signs of foul play or trauma. To identify the cause of death, police said an autopsy and toxicology analysis would be performed this week.

Whitney Nance, Nance’s sister, told WAFF that her family wants to see the video tape. “We don’t believe our sister would just go up to a van and get into it.” “First and foremost, why was the van not locked on police property?” she enquired.

She went on to say that her family had reported her sister missing two weeks ago and had been looking for her ever since. “No one knew she was in the van the entire time.” “Not even the cops were aware,” she claimed.

After her sister’s death was discovered, her family went to the police station and demanded to examine the CCTV footage, she said. They were informed that the investigator in charge of their case was unavailable.

Whitney Nance stated that her sister had frequently sought assistance from the police station and had phoned family members to pick her up from there.

On Sunday, her relatives staged a press conference to demand that authorities provide more details regarding her death.

According to News 19, Nance’s cousin Frank Matthews remarked at the press conference, “We truly don’t know how our relative’s body was located inside a police van on police property and we need some justice.” “We require some clarification, and Christina is unable to speak for herself.” Nance has been arrested for a number of non-violent offenses over the previous eight years, the bulk of which were for disorderly behavior, according to the station.

Nance’s family has set up a GoFundMe campaign to seek donations to aid with funeral expenses.

“She was a much-loved woman.” This is a condensed version of the information.