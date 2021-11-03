Christiane Amanpour’s questioning of Boris Johnson on masks has been viewed 1.4 million times.

A video of CNN Chief International Anchor Christiane Amanpour grilling British Prime Minister Boris Johnson about his use of masks has surpassed one million views.

The Conservative leader was chastised on social media after being photographed seated near to Sir David Attenborough, a 95-year-old naturalist, at the COP26 climate change summit without wearing a face mask.

During an interview with Amanpour on Tuesday, Johnson was asked about the matter, and the conversation has since gone viral on Twitter.

In the United Kingdom, Attenborough is widely regarded as a “national treasure” and a leading champion for addressing climate change.

By Wednesday morning, one video of Amanpour’s interview with Johnson, shared by journalist Jonathan Lis, had been viewed 1.4 million times.

At the time of writing, Amanpour’s tweet with the video had been seen over 850,000 times.

On Monday, Johnson was photographed seated between Attenborough and United Nations Secretary-General António Guterres at COP26. The prime minister, however, was not wearing a mask.

There was conjecture that Johnson was asleep at the ceremony after photos appeared on social media, but 10 Downing Street refuted this. At the press conference, President Joe Biden was also caught on tape appearing to fall asleep.

Amanpour posed the following question to Johnson: "Do you want to respond to what's trending on social media? Sir David Attenborough, the national treasure, was mentioned by you. And there you were, all of you, in the plenary, with a 95-year-old man who was wearing a mask while you were not." "It's all over the place," Amanpour remarked, looking perplexed by Johnson's query. "You weren't wearing a mask yesterday when you sat next to David Attenborough, the 95-year-old national icon." "I've been wearing a mask when I'm in confined quarters with people I don't know, and I believe it's up to people to decide whether they're at a reasonable distance from someone and whether they're with someone they don't know." The prime minister stated, "That is the way we take."

