Christian Manley, a Capitol rioter who was caught on video pepper spraying police officers, has been arrested.

Christian Matthew Manley, a 26-year-old Alabama native, was detained in Alaska on Friday on charges relating to the Capitol disturbances, according to the Anchorage Daily News.

During the assault on the Capitol, he was charged with seven counts, including assaulting police officers, disorderly conduct, and engaging in violence in a restricted building.

According to a criminal complaint filed by an FBI agent in Alabama on October 5, agents contacted a cousin of Manley in August who indicated he had discussed attending the January 6 event a month before it happened.

After afterwards, FBI agents looked over Capitol CCTV footage as well as publicly available films from the riot.

Manley could be seen in the Lower West Terrace, approaching the archway entrance to the Capitol while holding what seemed to be a pepper spray container, according to the complaint, which was seen by The Washington Newsday.

“Manley can be seen within the Lower West Terrace archway when US Capitol Police and Metropolitan Police Department Officers were guarding the entrance from rioters attempting to enter the Capitol,” the report added.

“Manley (circled in red) can be seen blasting pepper spray towards officers from a container that resembled the one seen in the previous screenshot at approximately 2:53 p.m.”

Manley was then spotted “throwing the empty pepper spray canister at the officers a few seconds later,” according to reports.

Manley was then given a metal rod by another rioter, according to the complaint, and was later spotted hurling the same rod at officers.

Manley allegedly came closer to the officers and braced himself against a walk to use his body to push open a door against officers attempting to guard the entrance.

A smartphone linked to Manley was also found near the Capitol during the rioting, according to the FBI.

According to the Anchorage Daily News, Manley is being held at the Anchorage Correctional Center.

He’ll appear in court in Anchorage, but it’ll be relocated to Washington, D.C. after that. A representative for the United States Attorney’s Office for the District of Alaska, Lisa Houghton, informed the publication.

