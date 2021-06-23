‘Christian Eriksen was fortunate; my son was not,’ says a father who is lobbying for school defibrillators.

The father of a 12-year-old Liverpool boy who died after suffering a sudden cardiac attack has written an open letter to Boris Johnson, urging him to put life-saving defibrillators in schools across the country.

Mark King, whose son Oliver died in a PE class, remarked that while Christian Eriksen was fortunate, his son was not.

Mark has been working for defibrillators in schools to be made a legal necessity since founding the Oliver King Foundation in 2012.

Mark is now publicizing the instance of footballer Christian Eriksen, who fainted while playing in the Denmark v Finland Euro 2020 match on Saturday and is believed to have been saved thanks to the availability of a defibrillator.

Mark stated, ” “Unfortunately, Oliver did not have access to a life-saving defibrillator, and his chances of survival decreased substantially with each passing minute.

“I don’t want any other parent to go through what we’ve gone through, but this undiagnosed ailment currently affects 12 young people in the UK every week.

“It wouldn’t take much for the government to pass legislation mandating the installation of defibrillators in all schools. We’re not going down without a fight. I’m pleading with the Prime Minister to act quickly.”

Oliver King died in a swimming race during a PE lesson at King David High School in Childwall when he was 12 years old.

Sudden Arrhythmic Death Syndrome (SAD) caused him to have a sudden cardiac arrest (SADS).

Mark has written a public letter to Boris Johnson in the hopes that the government will pass legislation mandating the installation of defibrillators in schools.

He wrote to the Prime Minister, saying: “The heartbreaking scenes of Christian Eriksen collapsing on the pitch during Denmark’s match against Finland on Saturday stunned the globe.

“Fortunately, his life was saved thanks to the quick actions of his teammates, world-class medical personnel, and, most importantly, the presence of a defibrillator.

