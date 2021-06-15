Christian Eriksen gives a thumbs up after saying he’s ok — under the circumstances’ after heart arrest.

As physicians try to figure out what caused Christian Eriksen’s heart attack, he insists he is “OK — under the circumstances.”

After fainting on the pitch during Saturday’s game against Finland at Parken Stadium in Copenhagen, the 29-year-old Danish midfielder is still undergoing tests in hospital.

On Tuesday morning, though, he posted a pic of himself flashing a thumbs-up signal on Instagram.

“Big thanks for your kind and fantastic greetings and messages from all over the world,” he said to his 3.2 million followers beside the photo. It means a lot to my family and me.

“Under the circumstances, I’m fine. I still have to go through some tests at the hospital, but I’m in good spirits.

“Now I’ll be rooting for the Danish boys in their upcoming bouts. Play for the entire country of Denmark. “All the best, Christian.”

During the first half of the Group B encounter, Eriksen fell to the ground as he prepared to receive a throw-in.

The Inter Milan player was rushed to the hospital by concerned teammates and medics, who worked to resuscitate him in front of startled stadium crowds and millions of television viewers across the continent.

Eriksen was rushed to hospital after regaining consciousness after extensive treatment, but team doctor Morten Boesen later revealed he had experienced a heart attack and “was gone.”

The match was played to a conclusion with the consent of both sets of players, with the Finns finally prevailing 1-0, however several members of the Danish camp have since questioned the choice to resume.

On Thursday evening, when Denmark takes on Belgium at the same stadium, the Danes will return to action.