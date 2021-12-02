Chris’s Dream is leading the weights in the Becher Chase at Aintree, which boasts a large field of 22 runners.

After a large field of 22 was declared for Saturday’s Unibet Becher Chase at Aintree Racecourse, Peter Bowen’s Mac Tottie is striving for favoritism.

The eight-year-old is a best-priced 13-2 chance with William Hilll to complete a rare Aintree double over the Randox Grand National obstacles.

Last month, Mac Tottie won the Grand Sefton Chase in Liverpool, after the 2m4f race, which was also raced over the National course, was moved from its normal spot on the same bill as the Becher Chase.

Mac Tottie might become the first horse to win both races – and in the same season – as the two races are held on different days for the first time this year.

Following four victories in the Topham Chase with Dunbrody Millar (2007) and hat-trick hero Always Waining (2009), Mac Tottie gave trainer Bowen his sixth victory on the Grand National track (2010-2012).

Snow Leopardess, owned by Charlie Longsdon, is also among the market leaders, with Paddy Power, Bet365, BetVictor, and Betfair offering a best-priced 7-1.

Last November, the nine-year-old mare triumphed at Haydock Park before finishing fourth at the Cheltenham Festival and sixth at Aintree over the Mildmay jumps the following month.

Last month, she won at Bangor, and connections are confident that the grey will have a successful first attempt over the Aintree hurdles.

Henry de Bromhead, who won the Grand National last year, has top weight Chris’s Dream leading the 22 entries in the Becher Chase.

As stablemates Minella Times and Balko Des Flos went on to finish first and second in the National in April, the 10-year-old unseated jockey Darragh O’Keeffe four fences from home.

Chris’s Dream is a 12-1 possibility for the Becher with BetVictor and Coral.

Mighty Thunder, the victor of the Coral Scottish Grand National and the Edinburgh National at Musselburgh last season, is being targeted for the Grand National on April 9 this year. And this weekend, trainer Lucinda Russell, who won the big one with One For Arthur in 2017, will give him his first taste of the famed fences.

For Saturday’s Becher, Mighty Thunder is a best-priced 8-1 with William Hill.

