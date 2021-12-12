‘Chris Will Be Missed,’ Republicans Say of Chris Wallace’s Departure from Fox News for CNN.

Chris Wallace’s decision to leave Fox News for CNN drew mixed emotions after he revealed on Sunday that he would be leaving the network.

Senator Lindsey Graham of South Carolina remarked on Twitter, “Chris will be missed.” “He and his team should be proud of what they’ve accomplished at Fox News Sunday.” Wallace, who has been with Fox News for 18 years, has regularly faced Republican and Democratic lawmakers on a variety of issues covered on his show Fox News Sunday.

“The Fox bosses told me eighteen years ago that they would never intervene with a visitor I scheduled or a subject I asked. And they maintained their word. I’ve had complete freedom to report to the best of my ability, to cover the topics I believe are essential, to hold our country’s leaders accountable, and so on “Wallace said this over the weekend on his Fox News Sunday show.

Thank you for your years of candor and honesty, Chris Wallace. I’m confident that what’s in store for you will be gratifying and meaningful, but even if it isn’t, you’ve already demonstrated exceptional grace and generosity of spirit in your service. You rekindled your father’s passion and pushed it to new heights.

12 December 2021 — Mitt Romney (@MittRomney)

Graham stated he was “shocked” to learn about Wallace’s departure from the network in another tweet.

On Sunday, he stated, “I’ve truly loved my time on the show.” “Chris challenged everyone equally and attempted to provide his viewers with the most up-to-date facts to make informed decisions.” Meanwhile, Utah Republican Senator Mitt Romney thanked Wallace for his “years of truth and honesty.” He commented on Twitter, “I pray that what’s in store for you will be worthwhile & significant, but even if it isn’t, you’ve already served with extraordinary grace & generosity of spirit.” “You rekindled your father’s passion and pushed it to new heights.” Wallace claimed that he left the cable network because he wanted to “try something different” and “go beyond politics.” Nonetheless, he regarded his time at Fox News as “a fantastic journey.” Wallace’s addition to CNN+, a new streaming service, has been verified by both Wallace and CNN. This is a condensed version of the information.