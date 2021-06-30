Chris Whitty was accosted in the park by a man who was later identified as an estate agent.

The man shown jostling Chris Whitty in a park in a video has been identified as an estate agent who has subsequently lost his job.

Lewis Hughes, of Romford, Essex, apologized for “any upset I caused,” saying he was sorry if he made England’s chief medical officer feel “uncomfortable.”

After a video surfaced online purporting to show Prof Whitty being harassed in a central London park, Prime Minister Boris Johnson was among many who spoke out.

I apologize profusely for any inconvenience I may have caused. If I made him feel uncomfortable, which it appears that I did, I apologize to him.

The video, which was shot in St James’s Park and lasts about 20 seconds, shows two smirking males holding Prof Whitty and shouting “Oi oi” and “One photo please?”

Before the clip finishes, the men grab Prof Whitty again as he tries to walk away, with a voice demanding “leave the gentleman alone.”

Mr Hughes, a 24-year-old estate agent, told The Sun that he had lost his job as a result of the event, adding, “I absolutely regret for any upset I caused.”

“I believe he is a timid, shy person, which is why he didn’t say, ‘Get off me.’ I would not have put my arm around him if he had said that and I had realized how he felt.”

He explained that he had hoped to grab a selfie with Prof Whitty to present his mother, and that he had no malevolent motive in doing so.

“We didn’t cause any harm to him,” his friend Jonathan Chew, 24, told the newspaper. “All we wanted was a selfie.”

The Metropolitan Police said the act, which was criticized by the Prime Minister and other officials, was still being investigated.

Mr Johnson added, “I’m astonished to see Chief Medical Officer Chris Whitty’s disgusting harassment.”

"I abhor it.