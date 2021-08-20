Chris Whitty warns that hospitalized young adults are “extremely unwell.”

Professor Chris Whitty has urged people to obtain their coronavirus vaccine as soon as possible after seeing some “extremely unwell” young adults in hospital.

England’s chief medical officer claimed he spent four weeks on a Covid unit and heard how many people “regret” not getting vaccinated sooner.

His remarks came as new data revealed that 55 percent of Delta variant patients in hospitals have not been vaccinated.

There are five symptoms that fully vaccinated persons should be aware of.

According to data from Public Health England, 74 percent of those under the age of 50 who were admitted to hospitals with the variation had not been vaccinated.

The statistics show that nearly two-thirds of people in the same age group who died in England from the Delta form were not vaccinated against the virus.

“The vast majority of adults have been vaccinated,” Prof Whitty tweeted.

“Working on a Covid ward for four weeks brings home the fact that the majority of our hospitalized Covid patients are unvaccinated and regret their delay. Some people, especially young adults, are gravely ill.

“Please don’t put off getting your vaccine.”

Around three-quarters of individuals in the UK have been double-jabbed as part of the UK immunization program.

According to numbers released earlier this week by the four health organizations, roughly three million young adults have not received their first dose.

A deliberate effort has been made to get as many individuals vaccinated as possible, with 16 and 17-year-olds receiving letters and text reminders asking them to get vaccinated this week.

The PHE statistics, which was released on Friday, revealed that 1,189 people died between August 15 and August 15 after being diagnosed with the Delta variation and dying within 28 days after a positive test.

While the majority of those who died from the variation were in their 50s or older, the under-50s account for the majority of hospital admissions.