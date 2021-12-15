Chris Whitty says Covid-19 ‘records will be broken’ as UK cope with twin epidemic.

As the Omicron variety spreads across the UK, Chris Whitty has warned that things are only going to get worse.

Following the country’s highest daily number of confirmed Covid-19 cases ever, the Chief Medical Officer gave an update at a press conference today.

As of 9 a.m. on Wednesday, there had been 78,610 new cases of coronavirus, including cases of the new type, and Prof Whitty warned that the UK should expect more records to be broken.

“I’m afraid we have to be realistic,” he said at a Downing Street briefing, “that records will be broken a lot over the next few weeks as rates continue to rise.”

“We have two epidemics stacked on top of each other: an existing Delta epidemic that is roughly flat, and a quickly developing Omicron epidemic on top of it.”

Prof Whitty stated that the government had to pick between “very unpalatable possibilities” because there was no clear data on the impact of Omicron on those who had two shots and what the situation was for those who had boosters.

“I think what most people are doing – and I think this is really rational – is prioritizing the social connections that are very important to them and de-prioritizing the ones that are far less important to them,” he said.

He also “strongly encouraged” people to conduct lateral flow tests and ensure adequate ventilation before getting together.

Prime Minister Boris Johnson urged people to get their booster immunizations at the same briefing, saying that a “great national fightback” against Omicron had begun.

He emphasized that the government’s Plan B was the correct course of action, noting that boosters “offer an excellent level of security.”

“We believe that, given the balance of risks and continuing uncertainty around Omicron, this is the best path to take… to accomplish these things all at once,” he added.

“The progress we’re making with the booster is critical… we’re really boosting a lot of individuals right now.”

The Prime Minister stated that almost 90% of persons aged 75 to 79 have had a booster, and that it was these individuals who “supply the.”