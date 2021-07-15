Chris Whitty issues a warning to the United Kingdom. The number of Covid cases could reach “scary proportions.”

Professor Chris Whitty has stated that the UK is “not out of the woods yet” and that the public should proceed with caution when coronavirus restrictions are lifted on Monday.

The number of people in hospital with Covid-19 is currently doubling every three weeks, according to England’s top medical officer, and could reach “quite frightening figures” if the trend continues.

Prof Whitty, speaking at a Science Museum webinar on Thursday evening, said, “I don’t believe we should underestimate the idea that we could get into problems again fairly quickly.”

“We are not out of the woods yet on this,” he added, “but we are in much better situation thanks to the vaccine program, medications, and a lot of other things.”

“However, this has a long way to go in the UK, and it has an even longer way to go globally.”

The government’s decision not to require the use of masks in indoor public venues in legislation that goes into effect on Monday has sparked a lot of debate.

Prof Whitty, on the other hand, remarked on July 19 that the key was to “take things really carefully,” and that he fully anticipated most people to continue to exercise prudence.

“If you look at what people have done, and in fact, what people intend to do now,” he added, “people have been really effective at saying, ‘I may be a relatively low risk, but the people around me are at high danger, and I’m going to adjust my behavior.’

People should not be “mesmerized” by anti-vaxx and anti-lockdown movements, he stressed.

“People who believe this isn’t a huge deal and make a lot of noise and appear on a lot of news channels are actually a very small proportion of the population,” he said.

After June 19, many companies and transportation networks have stated that masks will be required.

Prof Whitty believes that the virus could mutate into a “vaccine escape variation” in the medium term, sending the UK “part of the way back” to the pandemic’s deadliest days.

