Chris was nearly killed by the bedroom tax and heroin, but now he has hope.

Chris Jackson used to fall asleep with the hope of never waking up.

For years, he had been living on the streets with no hope for the future, enslaved by a crippling heroin addiction.

Chris had struggled all of his life, but it was when his mother died about six years ago that things spiraled out of control.

Chris took over the lease of their rented family home in Halewood at his dying mother’s request, but he found himself on the wrong side of the government’s controversial so-called Bedroom Tax.

Lee had watched his friend die and assumed he would be next, but then something unexpected happened.

“I got myself into a major mess,” Chris, now 52, recalled. “I remember getting a £3,000 bill and by the time it went to court, it was $5,000.

“This was my family house, and my mother had asked me to take it on; it was quite difficult, and there didn’t appear to be much assistance available.”

Chris wound up on the streets after a period of couch surfing and temporary housing, and his drug problems spiraled out of control.

“It got so much worse once I was homeless; my world fell apart, and there didn’t appear to be much point in anything besides heroin to get me through the day,” he added.

“I could easily spend £100 a day begging or shoplifting – any way I could obtain it.

“You have to score as soon as your eyes open; it’s all you need to function – it’s never ending unless something happens to snap you out of it.”

And for Chris, something happened in the form of the Covid-19 outbreak and a game-changing new method to addressing homelessness.

Early in the pandemic, a government program called Everyone In provided self-contained lodging and shelter to rough sleepers, including in recently empty hotels that had been forced to close.

The decision was praised by homeless charities and organizations, and it is likely to have saved many lives, as people living on the streets are among the most vulnerable to viruses like Covid-19.

It was also considerably easier for organizations and services to locate homeless people thanks to the plan.