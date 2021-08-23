Chris Wallace of Fox News asks Blinken, “Does the President Not Know What’s Going On?”

On Sunday, Fox News presenter Chris Wallace questioned Secretary of State Antony Blinken, asking if Joe Biden was aware of the attacks leveled against him.

“Does the President have any idea what’s going on, Mr. Secretary?” Wallace inquired, alluding to the administration of Vice President Joe Biden’s harsh criticism of the United States’ withdrawal from Afghanistan.

During his interview with Blinken on Fox News Sunday, Wallace stated, “The president said a few other things on Friday that are flat wrong,” before showing a tape of Biden firmly denying U.S. allies had questioned his administration’s integrity.

In a speech on August 20, Biden remarked, “I have seen no question of our credibility from our partners throughout the world.” “To be honest, I haven’t seen anything like that. In fact, the entire opposite is what I’ve got—the exact opposite is that we’re acting quickly and committed to what we said we’d do.”

Chris Wallace confronts Secretary of State Antony Blinken about Biden’s claims about Afghanistan, which he calls “flat wrong”: “Is the president completely unaware of what is going on?” pic.twitter.com/kRewfV3U3S

August 22, 2021 — RNC Research (@RNCResearch)

Wallace then played clips of other foreign leaders and politicians criticizing America’s handling of the Afghanistan withdrawal, including a statement from Germany’s Christian Democratic Union leader, Armin Laschet, who called the situation “the biggest debacle that NATO has seen since its foundation.”

“Does the president not know what’s going on?” the Fox News presenter said bluntly about seven minutes into the conversation.

Biden was supported by the secretary of state, who shifted his attention away from the subject.

“This is a tremendously emotional time for many of us, especially allies and partners who have stood by our side for many years,” Blinken commented, adding that “allies and partners have expressed great appreciation and thanks for everything we’ve done.”

Wallace, on the other hand, was unfazed. “The president stated that he hasn’t received any criticism from allies. Allies have been harsh in their criticism. “Words matter, and the president’s words matter the most,” the experienced newscaster remarked.

The White House has been approached for comment by this publication.

Former President Donald Trump signed the peace pact with the Taliban that resulted to the US pullout in February 2020. The deal was reached. This is a condensed version of the information.