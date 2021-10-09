Chris Packham will deliver a re-wilding petition to Buckingham Palace with 100 children.

Chris Packham, a wildlife expert and TV personality, will deliver a petition to Buckingham Palace on behalf of more than 100 children, urging the royal family to re-wild their estates.

At 10 a.m. today, the campaigners will carry the Wild Card campaign petition, which has been signed by 100,000 people, from Green Park tube station in central London to Buckingham Palace, accompanied by their parents (Saturday).

A jazz band will lead them, and among the performers will be the choir SOS From The Kids, who appeared on Britain’s Got Talent in 2019 and will sing a song.

Outside the palace, broadcaster Mr Packham will give a speech, and a 4m-tall sculpture of a white stork will carry a big envelope symbolizing the petition in its beak.

The Wild Card campaign is encouraging the royal family to safeguard wildlife on their estates before they appear as ambassadors at the Cop26 climate summit in November. The royal family owns 1.4 percent of the land in the UK, according to the campaign.

The petition, which builds on an open letter to the Queen issued in June by over 100 scientists and celebrities like Hugh Fearnley-Whittingstall, Kate Humble, and Anita Rani, raises concerns about royal territory.

According to the campaign, whereas the average tree coverage in the European Union is 37%, the Prince of Wales’ Duchy of Cornwall estate has only 6% tree coverage.

Ecologists believe beavers, wolves, bison, wild boar, pine martens, and white storks would naturally inhabit the royal estates and could be brought if they were re-wilded, according to activists.

The Wild Card campaign, in its broadest sense, calls for the rewilding of 50% of the UK, with the royal family, as the country’s largest landowner, taking the lead.

The Crown Estate, as well as the Duchies of Lancaster and Cornwall, are all owned by the royal family.