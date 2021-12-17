Chris Noth is accused of ‘Sexually Inappropriate’ Behavior by Zoe Lister-Jones.

Chris Noth has been accused of “sexually improper” behavior by Zoe Lister-Jones, just hours after sexual assault claims were made against him.

The Hollywood Reporter released an article on Thursday in which two women claimed that Noth, 67, sexually attacked them in 2004 and 2015, despite the fact that they didn’t know each other.

Actress Lister-Jones, 39, called Noth a “sexual predator” hours after the piece was published, sharing her own charges against the performer, whose character James “Mr. Big” Preston recently died in the Sex and the City spinoff And Just Like That…

The Life In Pieces singer stated in the inaugural slide of a series of text posts on her Instagram account: “My friend asked how I felt about Mr. Big’s death on And Just Like That last week, and I told him I was relieved.

“He asked why, and I told him it was because I couldn’t tell the difference between the actor and the man, who is a sexual predator. My companion was taken aback by my choice of words. To be honest, I was as well.

“I hadn’t thought of this man in years, but my words had a virility to it that came from somewhere deep and buried.”

She then went on to describe how she met Noth while working at a New York City club run by him when they were both in their twenties. From 2006 until 2009, Noth was a co-owner of Manhattan’s The Plumm, which closed in 2009. He also co-owns The Cutting Room, a music venue.

“On the few occasions [Noth] would turn up, he was regularly sexually inappropriate with a fellow female promoter,” Lister claimed, without naming the location.

“That same year, I was a guest star on Law and Order,” she continued, “and it was his first episode back as a detective after SATC.” “On set, he was inebriated. He had a 22 oz. beer under the table during my interrogation scene, which he would drink in between takes.

“He went close to me, sniffed my neck, and said, ‘You smell good,’ in one take. Nothing came out of my mouth. At the club, my pal never said anything. It’s really uncommon for us to do so.” ” It’s a part of being a woman in this situation. This is a condensed version of the information.