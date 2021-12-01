Chris Murphy’s Anti-Gun Violence Speech Has Been Viewed Over 1 Million Times.

Senator Chris Murphy, a Democrat, has requested that more be done to curb gun violence in the wake of the latest school massacre in the United States.

Murphy shared a video of his statement on Twitter on Tuesday, and it has already gone viral, with over 1.5 million views. Murphy insisted during his speech that Republicans not lecture people on “the sanctity of life” when it comes to abortion issues if they refuse to act after a school shooting.

On Tuesday, three people were killed and eight others were injured in a shooting at Oxford High School in Oxford, Michigan. A 15-year-old suspect has been taken into custody by the Oakland County Sheriff’s Office.

A longer version of the senator’s address is available on his YouTube account, which may be viewed here.

“Driving home tonight, I thought of Republicans’ floor speeches on the’sanctity of life,'” Murphy captioned the video.

He remarked in his speech: "My Republican colleagues, I appreciate, have strong feelings about abortion problems.

“But today, I listened to one after another of my Republican colleagues come down here and pontificate about the sanctity of life.

“At the same time, Michigan parents were being told that their children would not be returning home because they had been shot at school by a country that has embraced gun murder as a result of Republicans’ allegiance to the gun lobby.

“Do not lecture us on the sanctity and value of life when 100 people are killed by guns every single day. When children fear that they will not return home because a classmate will pull a gun on them, we must remember that we have complete influence over whether or not this occurs.

"You're concerned.