Chris Jordan: Who Is He? Julius Jones claims Paul Howell was murdered by a co-defendant.

Julius Jones, whose death sentence for the 1999 murder of Paul Howell was commuted just hours before he was about to be killed, has long claimed that he did not commit the crime. Instead, he claims that Christopher Jordan is to blame. Jordan, who was a co-defendant in the 2002 trial, testified against Jones in exchange for a reduced sentence.

Jones appeared before the Oklahoma Pardon and Parole Board in early November to plead his case for clemency. According to local NBC member station KFOR-TV, he told the board, “I am not the one responsible for Mr. Howell’s death.”

“I was not there during the heist, and I was unaware that anyone had been slain until the day after Mr. Howell was killed,” Jones continued.

Jordan, according to Jones and his lawyer, was the one who killed Howell in Edmond, Oklahoma, in 1999. Jordan was accused of being Jones’ accomplice during the trial.

Jordan hid the gun and the red bandana that Howell’s gunman was wearing in Jones’ closet, where it was discovered by authorities, according to Jones and his attorney.

Jones told the board, “Chris picked me up at 11-11:30 that night.” “He said he got into an altercation with a group of individuals and shot at them.” Jones is still believed to be guilty by the Oklahoma attorney general’s office and the Howell family. They cite DNA evidence from the bandanna as proof that the clothing belonged to Jones. Despite this, the pardon and parole board voted 3-1 to recommend that Jones be granted clemency, which Oklahoma Governor Kevin Stitt did on Thursday. Jones’ sentence was reduced to a life term with no chance of release.

Jordan was a key witness for the prosecution in Jones’s murder trial. According to Oklahoma Department of Corrections statistics, he was sentenced to 30 years in prison for his testimony, although he was released after nearly half of that period.

Jones’ clemency petition included statements from three others who were in prison with Jordan. Jordan had admitted to each of the three guys that he had killed Howell and framed Jones.

