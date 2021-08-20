Chris Johansen, a Republican from Maine, attends an anti-vaccine rally just days after his wife died of COVID.

Chris Johansen, a Maine state representative, attended an anti-vaccine demonstration on Tuesday, just over a week after his wife died of COVID-19.

The Republican representative joined a group of fellow GOP lawmakers for a demonstration in Augusta, Maine, according to the Daily Beast. Around 400 individuals rallied at the State House to protest Democratic Governor Janet Mills’ recent order that all health-care professionals in Maine receive COVID-19 vaccinations.

Johansen has long been a prominent opponent of public health initiatives aimed at controlling COVID-19’s spread. According to the Bangor Daily News, neither he nor his late wife Cindy had received a COVID vaccination.

Cindy Johansen, the Aroostook County Republicans’ corresponding secretary, began writing about COVID symptoms on her Facebook page last month.

“It’s very dreadful to be alone,” she wrote on July 21. And it’s only the third day.”

“Take your mask off and LIVE… because tomorrow isn’t promised whether you wear a mask or not,” she said in a February 10 post.

Chris Johansen also expressed concern about his wife’s health on Facebook, writing on August 5 that doctors were checking to see if she was “ready to breath [sic]on her own when the vent is removed.”

About August 7, he gave his last update on his wife. “It was all bad news today,” the message said. Cindy has had a number of big setbacks.”

Chris and Cindy didn’t reference COVID-19 in any of their Facebook chats.

Crash Barry, a journalist, shared audio of a tape he said was of Chris Johansen on Twitter on July 23. “I’ve got COVID and I’m really, really sick and I just don’t have time to talk to you today,” a voice claiming to be Johansen said in the clip.

When asked about Barry’s recording, Johansen has denied contracting the virus and apparently hung up on a reporter from the Bangor Daily News.

Cindy Johansen died just a few weeks ago.

Heidi Sampson, a state representative, was also present at the event on Tuesday. Sampson addresses the crowd in a Facebook video from the event. While criticizing Gov. Mills’ vaccine mandate for health-care employees, Sampson compared him to Josef Mengele, the Nazi doctor who carried out lethal experiments on Jews during the Holocaust.

