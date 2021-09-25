Chris Hayes of MSNBC compares Tucker Carlson to David Duke, a former KKK leader.

MSNBC host Chris Hayes compared Fox News anchor Tucker Carlson’s immigration remarks to former Ku Klux Klan leader David Duke’s statements.

Hayes took aim at Carlson’s recent statements regarding the issue at the southern border in Del Rio, Texas, where thousands of Haitians had been attempting to enter the United States in a segment on Friday.

In a monologue on September 22, Carlson suggested that President Joe Biden’s administration sought to “alter the racial composition of this country,” referring to “the grand replacement, the replacing of legacy Americans with more obedient individuals from far-away countries.”

The Anti-Defamation League (ADL) called for Carlson to be fired after he invoked the “Great Replacement,” a white-nationalist conspiracy theory that the elite sought to replace the white population of majority-white countries with non-white immigrants.

Hayes, on the other hand, took a different tactic in his critique of Carlson, showing a montage of six video in which he likened Carlson’s remarks to those made by Duke.

In a 1989 video, the KKK’s then-leader says, “I think this country is on its road to becoming a Third World nation.” The episode then transitions to a tape from December 2018, in which Carlson laments how “we have a moral obligation to admit the world’s destitute they tell us, even if it makes our own country poorer, dirtier, and more divided,” according to Carlson.

In another clip, Duke discusses the harm he believes immigration poses, followed by Carlson’s remarks on the great replacement from this week. “In a lot of those situations, Tucker Carlson is a lot more overt with his hatred than the former KKK guy,” Hayes observed after seeing the final tape.

“It is not just racist, but also stupid,” Hayes remarked.

Hayes went on to emphasize that immigration is not a zero-sum game, and that granting asylum to Haitians does not imply that Americans will be forced to leave the nation.

“The David Dukes and Tucker Carlsons of the world want to depict the individuals attempting to come here as mindless drones being imported because they will do whatever Democrats tell them,” Hayes added.

MSNBC is a cable news network. This is a condensed version of the information.