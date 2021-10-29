Chris Fishgold makes the transition from the UFC to BKB (bare knuckle boxing).

After making the move to bareknuckle boxing, Chris Fishgold wants to go back to his UFC debut.

On November 20, Fishgold will face John Doody in BKB 23 at the 02 Arena, and the 29-year-old Liverpool native believes he knows what to expect after going toe-to-toe with one of the UFC’s finest strikers.

Calvin Kattar, a knockout specialist, entered their scrap three years ago. Fishgold traded shots with him in a thrilling UFC debut, and his power punches had gained him five quick wins in the cage.

“I was known for throwing everyone to the ground,” Fishgold recalls, “and people were telling me, ‘He’s a striker, don’t stand with him.'”

I stood next to him and gently rocked him. I was out hitting him because he was a noted striker – until I got one on the back of the head.

“If you take one to the back of the head, you’re going to be in big trouble.” I’ve never been knocked out by a chin punch.

“Calvin was a top-tier striker, and outstriking him makes me want to strike even harder.

“I’ve always been a striker, so going forward without gloves for two minutes in BKB will suit me.”

“There will be no reluctance since I won’t have to worry about being taken down as I do in the cage.” I can keep throwing till they hit the ground. I want to take a stand and fight for what I believe in. I’m tired of dragging people to their deaths!” Fishgold says he switched after speaking with former bareknuckle pound-for-pound No. 1 Ricardo Franco, another successful cage convert, and is BKB TM’s most high-profile signing since Brad ‘One Punch’ Pickett.

Pickett made an immediate impact in his debut, and Fishgold intends to do the same.

“This is a fast-growing sport, and I intend to be a part of it for a long time,” he stated.

“I’m excited about it.” I got into MMA to fight, earn money, and travel, and BKB is providing me with the same opportunity.

“I enjoy striking and fighting wars.

"They'll all attempt to avoid me after I make my debut." "Everyone who joins me in there."