Chris Eubank was mugged just hours after speaking out on ITV’s Good Morning Britain about his son’s murder.

Just hours after his tearful appearance on Good Morning Britain, boxer Chris Eubank was mugged.

When his Louis Vuitton manbag was taken from under his arm outside a bank in London on Tuesday afternoon, the former world champion said he was “stunned.”

“I couldn’t believe it,” he told the Standard. I was taken aback.

Strictly Come Dancing has been shaken by the withdrawal of a celebrity owing to injury. “He couldn’t have known who I was because he wouldn’t have tried it,” says one contestant. He was just interested in the prize.

“It was over in a flash, and he was sprinting down the road with a baton.””

“We can confirm that about 1.30pm on Tuesday, October 12 officers received a report of a bag snatch at Edgware Road, W2,” Scotland Yard said.

“A backpack he was carrying under his arm was seized from the male victim as he walked down Edgware Road. On foot, the suspect fled the scene.

“There were no injuries.” No arrests have been made.” That morning, the 55-year-old joined Susanna Reid and Richard Madeley in the GMB studio for an emotional interview in which he spoke about his son’s untimely death in July.

Sebastian, Chris’ 29-year-old son, died abruptly while swimming in Dubai, only a month after becoming a father for the first time with his fiancee Salma.

“We have to be objective,” he explained when asked about the death by Richard. What have I discovered? What can I say that will give folks an idea of the mindset you should have? When I think about Sebastian’s life, I see a great champion.

“I am overjoyed for my son. Sad? I’m on television now, so I have to remain objective. I’m not going to cry.

“With my son, I have two points of view: one is physical, which I will never get past. No parent can get over the fact that they’ve invested so much from birth to 29, so much time, so much energy, so much love, and then he’s gone. You won’t be able to recover from that.

“However, if you know about the spirit world and believe in it, my son is with me in the inner you.” I’m the first.” The summary comes to a conclusion.”